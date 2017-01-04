GIZ-ONEP Organised a Seminar on United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 22) Outcome and Draft Action Plan on Paris Agreement

Bangkok--4 Jan--GIZ

General Surasak Kanjanarat, Minister of Natural Resource and Environment, headed a Team Thailand delegation in the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 22), the 12th session of the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP12) and the 1stsession of the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA1) during 7-18 November 2016 at Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco. Thailand, as the current G77 and China Chair, has appointed H.E. Mr. Manasvi Srisodapol, Thai Ambassador to Poland as the Special Representative of the Chair of the Group of 77 for Climate Change. The highlights of the conferences are 1) Parties have agreed to accelerate the full implementation and finalise Paris rulebook by 2018; 2) The conference adopted the terms of reference for the Paris Committee on Capacity Building (PCCB) which shall be a capacity building mechanism for developing country under Paris Agreement 3) Parties agreed that the Adaptation Fund should also support the Paris Agreement in adaptation efforts of countries impacted by climate change and the implementation study should be completed by 2018.

Thailand is party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) whose objective is to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere due to human intervention. The Convention of the Parties (COP) is held annually, with COP21 held in Paris, France. On 12 December 2015, the meeting adopted the Paris Agreement, a long-term cooperation framework for the global communities to combat climate change with three main objectives: 1) Holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2?°C and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5?°C above pre-industrial levels 2) Increasing the ability to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change and foster climate resilience and low greenhouse gas emissions development and 3) Making finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development. The Paris Agreement addresses the reduction of greenhouse gas, adaptation to climate change, climate finance, technology transfer, capacity building of developing countries, enhanced transparency framework for action and support, and global stocktake.

The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) with the Good Governance for Social Development and Environment Institute (GSEI) have organised several steering and capacity-building projects to ensure Thailand's readiness to combat climate change under the Paris Agreement. ONEP and GSEI have also prepared a "Draft Action Plan on Paris Agreement" that was presented to relevant agencies for comments today. The suggestions and opinions received will be used to further ensure concrete and appropriate implementation under the Paris Agreement as well as provide future linkages with relevant agencies.