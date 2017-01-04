Experience the Fresh Taste of Barramundi Creations at Hilton Pattaya

Experience the Fresh Taste of Barramundi Creations at Hilton PattayaGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 16:35
'Flare' restaurant introduces two special dishes; 'Barramundi in Two Styles' which allows you to savor different styles of Barramundi in one dish, deep fried Barramundi with mango salad and fish sauce and stir fried Barramundi with basil at THB 950 or choose another delicious dish 'Grilled Barramundi Salad' at THB 450. Available every day at Flare on level 15 from 6pm – 10.30pm.
'Drift' presents a light meal with a spectacular view of Pattaya bay with two tasty dishes; 'DIY Barramundi Betel Leaf Wraps' or 'Mieng Kham' traditional snack served with betel leaves, peanut, dried coconut, garlic, shallot, chili, ginger and lemongrass at THB 350 and 'Barramundi Tacos with Chipotle Sauce and Tropical Salsa' at THB 450. Available every day at Drift on level 16 from 11am – 11pm.
'Horizon' rooftop restaurant & bar presents 'Whole Roasted Barramundi', roasted Barramundi served with grilled vegetables; garlic, shallot, capsicum, baby carrot, lemon, Eryngii mushroom and spicy sauce at THB 1,350. Enjoy the fusion creation menu every day at Horizon rooftop restaurant & bar on level 34 from 6pm – 11pm.
