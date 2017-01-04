Photo Release: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes Mitsui Siam Components in their supplier meeting 2017

Bangkok--4 Jan--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Andre Brulhart (right), general manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes Toshiyuki Hara (Centre), President of Mitsui Siam Components Co.,Ltd. and Masayuki Takimoto (left), general manager of purchasing department during their "Supplier Meeting 2017" at the Mirage Grand Ballroom, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya recently.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes Mitsui Siam Components in their supplier meeting 2017 Andre Brulhart (right), general manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes Toshiyuki Hara (Centre), President of Mitsui Siam Components Co.,Ltd. and Masayuki Takimoto (left), general manager of purchasing department during their...

Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza @ Oasis Restaurant, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Seafood lover will enjoy our wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood including salmon, king crab, rock lobster, tiger prawn, fresh oyster trolley, and much more every Saturday night at only THB 1,299++ (subject to 10% service charge and 7%...

Must-try menus at Beachfront restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club in Khao Takiab, Hua Hin Beachfront restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club invites all travellers, beach goers and Hua Hin residents to a stylish dining experience with a sumptuous selection of menus while relaxing along the beautiful calming stretches of Khao Takiab...

Mirage Beach BBQ Night @ Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya offers you every Thursday an incomparable gastronomic experience with their "Mirage Beach BBQ Seafood Buffet". Enjoy the resort's natural setting by the sea while savoring tasty dishes and fresh produce from the...

IMPACT pursues its ambition to become one of Asias top 5 venues IMPACT warps up 2016 with updates on new development projects at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center worth a combined 1.7 billion baht including Ibis Bangkok IMPACT Hotel, The Portal commercial building and the refurbishment of the lobby of Hall 1-8...

Related Topics