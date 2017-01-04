Photo Release: Tree lighting for annual charity at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya also marks hotels 7th anniversary

Bangkok--4 Jan--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Andre Brulhart (2nd right), general manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya along with Suladda Sarutilavan (right), director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Pattaya Office, Father Peter Pattarapong Sriworakul (2nd left), President of Father Ray Foundation, and Rattanachai Suthidechanai (left), former chairman of the Committee of Tourism and Culture, Pattaya City Hall turned on the lights of the Christmas tree for an annual charity event at the main lobby, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. This is also the hotel's 7th anniversary. The entire amount of the money raised will go to the Father Ray Foundation.

Latest Press Release

New Year, New You at Spa Botanica 1-31 January 2017 Start the New Year of 2017 as a completely new you with a unique spa treatment, specially created by our highly experienced team at Spa Botanica, The Sukhothai Bangkok. Throughout the month of January, we are very pleased to present this spa treatment as...

2017 - Spa for Men by Spa Botanica Throughout 2017, Spa Botanica is pleased to present a special menu of "Spa for Men" treatments designed to thoroughly spoil you with a delightful series of combinations. Revitalize and restore your optimal state of well-being surrounded by the soothing...

Pork Skewer with special dip Mixed Asian taste of pork skewer marinated with miso served with young chilli dip and stir fried rice noodles. THB 290 nett From 11:00 – 22:30 hrs. 1-31 January 2017 at Wanara Eatery Contact us: Tel: +66 (0) 2695 4242 Email:...

THE MAGIC OF WELL-BEING Start the retreat package from pampering the foot then enjoy inhaling the aromas while the oils' healing powers are kneaded into tired skin and invigorating all the senses. 90-MINUTE RETREAT INCLUDES Foot Bath Soak Foot Salt Scrub Aromatherapy...

D.I.Y. KHAO YAI FARM BBQ Best price of dinner set for couple. Have a good fun cooking BBQ yourselves at our outdoor authentic Thai restaurant. A set includes appetizer, side dishes and dessert. APPETIZER & SALAD (Select 1/couple) Set 1: Naem Hed Thord Pla Salmon Thord...

Related Topics