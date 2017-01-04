2017 - Spa for Men by Spa Botanica

Bangkok--4 Jan--The Sukhothai Bangkok

Throughout 2017, Spa Botanica is pleased to present a special menu of "Spa for Men" treatments designed to thoroughly spoil you with a delightful series of combinations. Revitalize and restore your optimal state of well-being surrounded by the soothing harmony of nature found in the lush green gardens of The Sukhothai Bangkok, the perfect location to refresh your mind, body and soul.

One highlight of Spa for Men treatments is the one hour and 45 minutes 'Rejuvenate' massage, which releases stress and helps you feel deeply relaxed with glowing, youthful skin. Begin with a choice of manicure or pedicure, followed by a therapeutic back massage to release tension and increase blood flow ahead of the next step - a cleansing facial including scrub and moisturizer.

1.45-hour treatment at special price of THB 3,900 Net per person, includes:

A choice of Pedicure or Manicure on the go

Therapeutic back massage for 30 mins

Express facial treatment for 30 mins

We welcome and farewell all spa lovers booking Spa for Men with a Green Tea with Mandarin Peel drink. Tea-snacks will also be served with your tea upon departure.

Spa Botanica is open daily: 09:00 – 22:00 hrs.

For reservations, please call 02 344 8900 or email to spabotanica@sukhothai.com