Chinese New Year Sunday Brunch at Colonnade, Sunday, 29 January 2017

Bangkok--4 Jan--The Sukhothai Bangkok

Executive Chef Thitisorn Amatasin, together with his talented culinary team invites you to welcome the Red Fire Chicken Year with a delectable Chinese New Year Sunday Brunch. Celebrate the new lunar year in style at Colonnade, the most iconic International buffet restaurant in Bangkok, and enjoy premium selections of multi-national cuisine specialties - only on Sunday 29 January 2017 from 12.00 – 15.00 hrs.

Experience the finest quality chilled seafood including Maine Lobster, Snow Crab Leg, and five kinds of imported Oysters. A Chinese station will present Hong Kong Suckling Pig and our highlighted dish of Cognac flamed Peking Duck with lychee sauce presented on trolleys, and our Dim Sum station will offer assorted freshly steamed Dim Sum. In addition, we are providing a Japanese food station, Western and Chinese Hot Dishes and Italian cuisine such as Pasta and Risotto, plus a Foie Gras station and many other gourmand pleasing delights. Finally, our "not to be missed" selection of Asian and Western Desserts will be presented to satisfy those discerning taste buds.

Chinese New Year Sunday Brunch

THB 3,000++ per person

In keeping with tradition, our legendary Chinese New Year Sunday Brunch will be accompanied by a spectacular lion dance at 12 noon.

For reservations, please call 66 (0) 2344 8888 or Email: promotions@sukhothai.com