Business Spain Lunch on Panorama, UNO MAS at Centara Grand Central World

Bangkok--4 Jan--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Be ready to meet with Chef Joan Tanya Dot on Monday to Friday at UNO MAS, Centara Grand CentralWorld, with marvelous skills of Spain excusive Chef is ready to create a delightful "Business Lunch" gourmet ingredients imported directly from Spain such as Fresh Seafood and Premium meat, also enjoying the Panorama view on the 54th floor of the Skyscraper enhance your feeling with lunch.

Chef will create new menus in every week for you to taste with a genuine Spanish touch. Staring with 5 choices stunning appetizer, followed by 5 Chef's invented main courses to choose and delicious dessert. Priced for 2-course THB 799++ / person and priced for 3-course at THB 999++ / person (subject to government tax and service charge) at UNO MAS restaurant 54th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Serves daily from Monday to Friday, 11.30 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.

For more information or to make reservations, please call 02 100 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com