Business Spain Lunch on Panorama, UNO MAS at Centara Grand Central World

Business Spain Lunch on Panorama, UNO MAS at Centara Grand Central WorldGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 16:57
Be ready to meet with Chef Joan Tanya Dot on Monday to Friday at UNO MAS, Centara Grand CentralWorld, with marvelous skills of Spain excusive Chef is ready to create a delightful "Business Lunch" gourmet ingredients imported directly from Spain such as Fresh Seafood and Premium meat, also enjoying the Panorama view on the 54th floor of the Skyscraper enhance your feeling with lunch.
Chef will create new menus in every week for you to taste with a genuine Spanish touch. Staring with 5 choices stunning appetizer, followed by 5 Chef's invented main courses to choose and delicious dessert. Priced for 2-course THB 799++ / person and priced for 3-course at THB 999++ / person (subject to government tax and service charge) at UNO MAS restaurant 54th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Serves daily from Monday to Friday, 11.30 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.
Latest Press Release
On Saturday 28 January 2017 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, celebrate the Year of the Rooster with your family and friends at our auspicious Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch at Up & Above Restaurant. The spectacular buffet will feature an array of...
Dusit Thani Bangkok invites moms and dads to take your children to celebrate the National Children's Day on 14 January 2017 with "Kids Eat Free Children's Day Brunch" promotion at The Pavilion Restaurant. Available from 12.00 hrs. to 15.00 hrs. On this...
Be ready to meet with Chef Joan Tanya Dot on Monday to Friday at UNO MAS, Centara Grand CentralWorld, with marvelous skills of Spain excusive Chef is ready to create a delightful "Business Lunch" gourmet ingredients imported directly from Spain such as...
Seafood lovers who wish to enjoy fresh seafood served in Thailand's quaint fishing villages do not have to travel down to the coast. The very same premium seafood and delightful atmosphere is now available in downtown Bangkok at Atelier...
Start a new year with a special gift for your health and your skin. eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces 'Luxury Spa Package' to take care of your skin and ultimate relaxation throughout January. Begin the journey with an exfoliating body scrub to...