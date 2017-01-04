IMPACT pursues its ambition to become one of Asias top 5 venues

Bangkok--4 Jan--IMPACT Exhibition Management

IMPACT warps up 2016 with updates on new development projects at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center worth a combined 1.7 billion baht including Ibis Bangkok IMPACT Hotel, The Portal commercial building and the refurbishment of the lobby of Hall 1-8 that have played hosts to a countless number of events over the past 17 years. The three projects are currently 80% complete and the company is confident that they will be completed on time and ready for service in the first quarter of 2017.

Mr. Paul Kanjanapas, Managing Director of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Bangkok Land Public Company Limited and the operator of IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani, said, over the past 17 years since its opening in 1999, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center has played host to more than 8,000 events and welcomed over 100 million visitors from all over the world. IMPACT is actively pursuing its ambition to become one of Asia's top 5 venues and the mission to be a key industry player that fully supports Thailand's MICE developments to accommodate Thailand's and global economic growth as well as economic integration under the ASEAN Economic Community or AEC.

IMPACT has invested in new development projects to provide ultimate convenience for both local and international MICE clients and to meet their diverse needs while being committed to continually improving service standards to deliver perfection to every event and offer a comprehensive range of leisure activities. The 3-star, 587-room Ibis Bangkok IMPACT Hotel is being developed at a cost of 1 billion baht. The construction of the new hotel already started on June 1, 2015 and it is now 90% complete, with interior decoration in progress. It is expected to be completed and officially ready for service in March 2017. Once the new Ibis hotel is completed, IMPACT will have both 3-star and 4-star hotels with a total of 1,000 rooms that meet international standards to accommodate customers at all levels.

The company has also set aside 500 million baht to develop a small-sized commercial building and Sky Bridge that will link Challenger Hall 1, IMPACT Arena and The Portal, a 4-story commercial building with modern design and 8,000 square meters of floor space. The Portal will house shops, restaurants, a food court and leading brand-named outlets, serving as a meeting point for those attending concerts at IMPACT. The top floor of The Portal is solely dedicated to a medium-sized ballroom which offers 1,150 square meters of versatile space that can be used for all kinds of events and can accommodate between 500 to 1,000 guests. The ballroom also comes equipped with an equipment storage room, two organizer rooms and a VIP room. So far 80% of the construction is complete. The Portal is expected to be completed and open its doors in February 2017.

In addition, the 1,000-square-meter lobby of Hall 1-8 was recently refurbished at a cost of 200 million baht to have a more beautiful and modern look with newly painted white walls and ceiling, black flooring and decorative lights. Meanwhile, the corridors of Hall 2-7 are under renovation, with 80% completion. The renovation is expected to be completed in early 2017.