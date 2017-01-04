Be Prepared for the Bangkok International Rugby Tens Rugby Tournament 2017

Bangkok--4 Jan--MIDAS PR

Rugby enthusiasts in Bangkok and all over South East Asia listen up, it's already time for the Bangkok International Rugby Tens again. On February 25 and 26, 2017 the 12th edition of the Tens will be held at the Sports Complex at Bangkok Patana School. This time around the event is sure to be another exciting weekend full of fast-paced rugby games and socializing that will help support underprivileged children in Bangkok.

Nak Suu is a charity in Bangkok that provides disadvantaged children from the city's slums with rugby training. This teaches them valuable life skills and helps them build their characters in a positive way. As in previous years, all proceeds from the Bangkok International Rugby Tens will go directly to the charity and support the valuable work it does with the children.

Over the years its reach has expanded significantly and now attracts around 100 teams from all corners of the globe to Bangkok to play rugby. During the three-day event, teams can compete at varying levels of competitiveness, starting at highly social and going all the way to highly competitive. International teams coming to Bangkok for this rugby tournament will include men's, veteran men's, boys', ladies' touch, ladies' contact and ancients' teams.

Thanks to their strong reputation of having a welcoming, friendly atmosphere and offering rugby and other fun activities for all age groups, the Tens are booked out every year. The parties, rides and games for everyone from child to adult are simply something no rugby fan would want to miss.

"We are expecting around 2000 players and 5000 spectators this year, slightly more than last year. The Tens' reputation for great rugby games, entertainment and food is attracting more rugby fans every year. People appreciate that we offer fun activates for all ages, including kid's corners and afterparties," explains Eddie Evans, former professional player for Canada in three world cups.

To keep with tradition, well-known rugby players have been invited to join the tournament again. In the Tens' 12th edition, they include former Springbok captain Bobby Skinstad, former Tongan captain now TV personality and commentator Willy Lose, South African commentator Dan Nicholl, former Wallaby player Warrick Waugh and former All Blacks player Frank Eneri Bunce. The Tens will also welcome Walter Little and Ofisa Junior Tunu'u from New Zealand, Matt Perry who plays for England and the Lions, Stephen Bachop who plays for New Zealand and Samoa, England players Dan Scarbrough and George Chuter, and Gavin Thomas from Wales. This year's commentators will be Willy and Dan once again. As in previous years, the Rugby Asia Channel will cover the tournament for television and air on Setanta. The entire event can also be streamed live all over South East Asia.

"I would like to thank our many generous sponsors," Eddie continues. "The kids Nak Suu works with will benefit so much from the generous support from Hooters, Four Points By Sheraton Bangkok Sukhumvit 15, RockTape, Sevens Series Singapore, RugbyPass, Bumrungrad Hospital, Bangkok Patana School, APAC Assistance, Health Box, Allied Pickfords, X-treme Sports Gear, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathon, Nestle Pure Life, S5 Agency World Asia, Flow House and our PR partner, Midas PR Group."

Get more information now on the Tens' official website or on their Facebook page.

Event Location and Date

The Bangkok International Rugby Tens Rugby Tournament 2017

February 25-26, 2017, youth games in the morning, adult games in the afternoon

The Sports Complex, Bangkok Patana School, Bangkok

Entry is free