Mirage Beach BBQ Night @ Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Mirage Beach BBQ Night @ Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort PattayaGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 14:08
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya offers you every Thursday an incomparable gastronomic experience with their "Mirage Beach BBQ Seafood Buffet". Enjoy the resort's natural setting by the sea while savoring tasty dishes and fresh produce from the sea that include Tiger Prawns, Snapper Fish wrapped in Banana Leaves, Grilled Squid with Spicy Sauce, and much more. For the ultimate entertainment, experience our musicians, Hawaii and fire dance shows on the beach from 18:30 – 22:30 hrs. Mirage Beach BBQ Seafood Buffet offers every Thursday at only THB 1,299++ per person.
Latest Press Release
Andre Brulhart (right), general manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes Toshiyuki Hara (Centre), President of Mitsui Siam Components Co.,Ltd. and Masayuki Takimoto (left), general manager of purchasing department during their...
Seafood lover will enjoy our wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood including salmon, king crab, rock lobster, tiger prawn, fresh oyster trolley, and much more every Saturday night at only THB 1,299++ (subject to 10% service charge and 7%...
Beachfront restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club invites all travellers, beach goers and Hua Hin residents to a stylish dining experience with a sumptuous selection of menus while relaxing along the beautiful calming stretches of Khao Takiab...
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya offers you every Thursday an incomparable gastronomic experience with their "Mirage Beach BBQ Seafood Buffet". Enjoy the resort's natural setting by the sea while savoring tasty dishes and fresh produce from the...
IMPACT warps up 2016 with updates on new development projects at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center worth a combined 1.7 billion baht including Ibis Bangkok IMPACT Hotel, The Portal commercial building and the refurbishment of the lobby of Hall 1-8...