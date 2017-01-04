Photo Release: Forward love to children

Bangkok--4 Jan--Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare Manuel Reymondin, Resident Manager with staff from Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square together with Accor hotels hosted hosted a special Christmas Party that brought a smile to the faces of the children under the care of the Good Shepherd Sisters Foundation, Enjoy the fun of a magician show, Dog show and indulge in a lunch of treats and snacks brought by each cooperating Accor sister hotel.

