Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch at Up Above Restaurant Welcome the Year of the Rooster with a Family Feast

Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch at Up Above Restaurant Welcome the Year of the Rooster with a Family FeastGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 17:29
On Saturday 28 January 2017 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, celebrate the Year of the Rooster with your family and friends at our auspicious Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch at Up & Above Restaurant. The spectacular buffet will feature an array of appetizers, salads, soups, and main dishes. Highlights will include chilled seafood including Maine Lobster, giant Alaskan king crab legs, Manila clams, pan-fried sea bass and black mussels with sauteed capsicum, and more. There will also be Western favourites such as San Daniele 18-month prosciutto ham, a live station with Caesar salad in Parmesan wheel, buratta cheese, smoked salmon, duck rillettes, and beef and Burgundy pie. The Chinese corner features dim sum, Peking duck with Mandarin pancakes, spring onion and cucumber, Trang pork, and much more.
Up & Above Restaurant includes a bar and terrace where guests can meet friends for cocktails while enjoying a stunning view of downtown Bangkok from the 24th floor. With a perfect location on Wireless Road and convenient direct access from the BTS SkyTrain at Phloen Chit station, Up & Above Restaurant is the best place to meet, greet and eat in style.
The Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch is served from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday 28 January 2017 at Up & Above Restaurant on the 24th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. The price is Baht 2,600++ per person with soft drinks, Baht 3,300++ per person with free flow Prosecco and selected wines, local beers and cocktails, and Baht 3,900++ per person with free flow Champagne and selected wines, local beers and cocktails. Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.
The Okura Prestige Bangkok is a member of Leading Hotels of the World. Located within the iconic award-winning Park Ventures Ecoplex in the heart of downtown Bangkok, the renowned luxury hotel has convenient direct access to the BTS SkyTrain at Phloen Chit station. The Okura Prestige Bangkok features 240 luxurious rooms and suites, three fine dining restaurants, an exclusive five-suite spa, a 25-metre infinity pool overlooking the city, a fitness centre, and outstanding facilities for meetings and events. Guests also enjoy gracious Thai hospitality and personal service to ensure a memorable stay in Bangkok.
Latest Press Release
On Saturday 28 January 2017 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, celebrate the Year of the Rooster with your family and friends at our auspicious Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch at Up & Above Restaurant. The spectacular buffet will feature an array of...
Dusit Thani Bangkok invites moms and dads to take your children to celebrate the National Children's Day on 14 January 2017 with "Kids Eat Free Children's Day Brunch" promotion at The Pavilion Restaurant. Available from 12.00 hrs. to 15.00 hrs. On this...
Be ready to meet with Chef Joan Tanya Dot on Monday to Friday at UNO MAS, Centara Grand CentralWorld, with marvelous skills of Spain excusive Chef is ready to create a delightful "Business Lunch" gourmet ingredients imported directly from Spain such as...
Seafood lovers who wish to enjoy fresh seafood served in Thailand's quaint fishing villages do not have to travel down to the coast. The very same premium seafood and delightful atmosphere is now available in downtown Bangkok at Atelier...
Start a new year with a special gift for your health and your skin. eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces 'Luxury Spa Package' to take care of your skin and ultimate relaxation throughout January. Begin the journey with an exfoliating body scrub to...