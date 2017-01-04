Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch at Up Above Restaurant Welcome the Year of the Rooster with a Family Feast

Bangkok--4 Jan--The Okura Prestige Bangkok

On Saturday 28 January 2017 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, celebrate the Year of the Rooster with your family and friends at our auspicious Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch at Up & Above Restaurant. The spectacular buffet will feature an array of appetizers, salads, soups, and main dishes. Highlights will include chilled seafood including Maine Lobster, giant Alaskan king crab legs, Manila clams, pan-fried sea bass and black mussels with sauteed capsicum, and more. There will also be Western favourites such as San Daniele 18-month prosciutto ham, a live station with Caesar salad in Parmesan wheel, buratta cheese, smoked salmon, duck rillettes, and beef and Burgundy pie. The Chinese corner features dim sum, Peking duck with Mandarin pancakes, spring onion and cucumber, Trang pork, and much more.

Up & Above Restaurant includes a bar and terrace where guests can meet friends for cocktails while enjoying a stunning view of downtown Bangkok from the 24th floor. With a perfect location on Wireless Road and convenient direct access from the BTS SkyTrain at Phloen Chit station, Up & Above Restaurant is the best place to meet, greet and eat in style.

Start the Year of the Rooster with a bountiful buffet at Up & Above Restaurant!

The Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch is served from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday 28 January 2017 at Up & Above Restaurant on the 24th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. The price is Baht 2,600++ per person with soft drinks, Baht 3,300++ per person with free flow Prosecco and selected wines, local beers and cocktails, and Baht 3,900++ per person with free flow Champagne and selected wines, local beers and cocktails. Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

For more information and reservations, please contact 02 687 9000 or email upandabove@okurabangkok.com

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is a member of Leading Hotels of the World. Located within the iconic award-winning Park Ventures Ecoplex in the heart of downtown Bangkok, the renowned luxury hotel has convenient direct access to the BTS SkyTrain at Phloen Chit station. The Okura Prestige Bangkok features 240 luxurious rooms and suites, three fine dining restaurants, an exclusive five-suite spa, a 25-metre infinity pool overlooking the city, a fitness centre, and outstanding facilities for meetings and events. Guests also enjoy gracious Thai hospitality and personal service to ensure a memorable stay in Bangkok.