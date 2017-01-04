Photo Release: AMARI PHUKET WELCOMES SWISS SOCIETY MEMBERS

Bangkok--4 Jan--Amari Phuket

Amari Phuket's representative, Pierre-Andre Pelletier – Vice President and Area General Manager, South Thailand recently welcomed members of the Swiss Society Board and a VIP guest from Switzerland, Lysandre C. Seraïdaris – the son of Cleon Seraïdaris, polymath and private tutor of two Thai monarchs, His Majesty King Rama VIII and the late King, His Majesty King Bhumibol Rama IX when the monarchs resided in Switzerland, for the annual Swiss Society Phuket Christmas Dinner at Rim Talay Restaurant, Amari Phuket.

From left to right: Arnaud Foucard-Perrin (Collaborator to Lysandre C. Seraïdaris), Pierre-Andre Pelletier (Vice President and Area General Manager, South Thailand), Brigitte Lehmann (Committee member of Swiss Society Phuket), Lysandre C. Seraïdaris (Son of Cleon Seraïdaris, polymath and private tutor of two Thai monarchs, His Majesty King Rama VIII and the late King, His Majesty King Bhumibol Rama IX), Andrea Kotas (President of Swiss Society Phuket), Peter Gisin, (Secretary of Swiss Society Phuket), Paul Richle (Treasurer of Swiss Society Phuket), and Jürg Schwendener (Vice President and Webmaster of Swiss Society Phuket)