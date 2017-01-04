Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok congratulates Lynn Monares for winning Human Resources Hotelier of the Year 2016 award.General Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 16:35
Ms Monares has been in the hospitality industry for 26 years and is currently the Learning and Development Manager at Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. Her interest in community development led her to become the Human Resources and Learning Manager of the Regional Centre UNDP Bangkok, giving her access to international HR markets across China, Taiwan and the Philippines. Since joining Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok 10 months ago, she has excelled in the role and exceeded her targets. Lynn successfully introduced the "15 minutes Skills Training " and set up the ongoing CSR projects at the property.
"I would like to warmly congratulate and applaud Lynn Monares on this well-deserved and prestigious achievement," said Simon P Rindlisbacher, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. "She has introduced not only developments in Natural Enjoyment, but also ensured the highest standard of quality for our associates. With all of her hard work and commitment to our hotel, Ms Monares is without a doubt the most deserving recipient for this award. "
The Hotelier Awards is the highest professional honour bestowed on a hotel and resort operation across Greater China and Southeast Asia, recognising excellence in all areas of operations, as well as a commitment to training and development of staff.
