A Virtual Gourmet Tour of Saigon at Le Danang Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

A Virtual Gourmet Tour of Saigon at Le Danang Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 11:18
From the steamy, aromatic alleys of romantic Southern Saigon, talented chef Suparb brings you the best of classic Vietnamese cuisine, via a menu that will highlight the fresh, delicate tastes of the region. Available from the 1st of January until 28th February 2017 at Le Danang Vietnamese Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.
The specialties will include, amongst many other options, grilled lamb with marinated black pepper and fried rice with spicy sauce (THB 810++); steamed tiger prawns with garlic leeks and shitake mushrooms (THB 520++); deep-fried whole seabass with lemon grass (THB 520++). The authentic approach at Le Danang has been described as creating "the taste of old Vietnam in the colonial splendour of Hanoi", with pan-Vietnamese cuisine served in a setting that is reminiscent of a large French colonial mansion, with a stage for a live band.
