Luxury Spa Package at eforea spa, Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--4 Jan--Hilton Pattaya

Start a new year with a special gift for your health and your skin. eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces 'Luxury Spa Package' to take care of your skin and ultimate relaxation throughout January.

Begin the journey with an exfoliating body scrub to keep your skin clean and fresh, followed by a relaxing oil massage which helps relieve pain and stress. Complete the massage by nourishing the facial skin with facial treatment.

Relax from head to toe with Luxury Spa Package at THB 4,500 nett per person and THB 8,000 nett per couple.

For more information or reservation, please call 038 253 000 or pattaya.eforeaspa@hilton.com