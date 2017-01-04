Photo Release: IMPACT Tennis Academy highlights its potential as world-class training base for professional tennis players

Bangkok--4 Jan--Inspire Communications

IMPACT Tennis Academy, a world-class tennis academy for international tennis players led by Mr. Stephen Koon

(4th from left), General Manager of IMPACT Sports Club and a veteran tennis coach, welcomes six talented professional tennis players to off-season camp.

"IMPACT Tennis Academy" is delighted to be the chosen training base for world's top tennis players to share their experiences with each other. The academy also takes pride in providing rare opportunities for ambitious Thai tennis players to get hands-on experience by joining a training camp with professional players. With the comfort and convenience of its world-class facilities (six indoor courts, four outdoor courts and two clay courts), "IMPACT Tennis Academy" has been widely recognized and preferred among professional tennis players from all over the world, and there are many top pros come to train at the academy each year.

Photo caption: From left to right : -

1. 18-year-pld Jurabek Karimov from Uzbekistan

2. 20-year-old Hyeon Chung from Korea, former ITF World Junior #7, highest ATP ranking #51

3. 33-year-old Yen Hsun (Rendy) Lu from Taiwan, former ITF World Junior #3, highest ATP ranking #33

4. Mr. Stephen Koon, General Manager of IMPACT Sports Club and a veteran tennis coach

5. 19-year-old Seong Chan Hong from Korea, former ITF World Junior #2, highest ATP ranking #347

6. 32-year-old Janko Tipsarevic from Serbia, former ATP Men's Singles #8

7. 20-year-old Lee Kuan (Andy) Yi from Taiwan

8. Danai Udomchoke, Hyeon Chung's coach

For more information about IMPACT Tennis Academy and latest events happening at the academy, please visit IMPACT Tennis Academy's official Facebook fanpage:www.facebook.com/IMPACTTennisAcademy.