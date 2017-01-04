Photo Release: Welcome Dinner for Peruvian Ambassador At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--4 Jan--Dusit Thani Bangkok

M.L. Preeyapun Sridhavat, Honorary Consul, Consulate of Republic of Peru in Chiang Mai hosted a welcome dinner at Benjarong Restaurant, Dusit Thani Bangkok in honor of H.E. Jorge Castaneda, former Ambassador of Republic of Peru to Thailand during his revisit to Thailand. Sukanya Janchoo, the hotel's General Manager jointly welcomed him upon arrival. H.E. Castaneda is now Peruvian Ambassador to India.

Picture shows: (from Left) Miguel Fuentes, First Secretary of the Republic of Peru to Thailand; M.L. Preeyapun Sridhavat; H.E. Jorge Castaneda; Sukanya Janchoo and Emilio Irribarren, Counsellor and Charge d'affaires of the Republic of Peru to Thailand