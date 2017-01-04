Kids Eat Free Childrens Day Brunch At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Kids Eat Free Childrens Day Brunch At Dusit Thani BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 17:24
Dusit Thani Bangkok invites moms and dads to take your children to celebrate the National Children's Day on 14 January 2017 with "Kids Eat Free Children's Day Brunch" promotion at The Pavilion Restaurant. Available from 12.00 hrs. to 15.00 hrs.
On this day, every 2 kids who are under 15 years old are eligible to dine for free when accompanied by 2 adults per table (Additional children are chargeable at THB 500++ per person). Kids will have their own fantastic kiddie meals, and will be delighted with fun activities at the Kid Zone while adults will be treated to a variety of carved meats and fresh seafood station plus 1 Maine lobster, cooked to your liking, per adult.
