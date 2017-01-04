Kids Eat Free Childrens Day Brunch At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--4 Jan--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Dusit Thani Bangkok invites moms and dads to take your children to celebrate the National Children's Day on 14 January 2017 with "Kids Eat Free Children's Day Brunch" promotion at The Pavilion Restaurant. Available from 12.00 hrs. to 15.00 hrs.

On this day, every 2 kids who are under 15 years old are eligible to dine for free when accompanied by 2 adults per table (Additional children are chargeable at THB 500++ per person). Kids will have their own fantastic kiddie meals, and will be delighted with fun activities at the Kid Zone while adults will be treated to a variety of carved meats and fresh seafood station plus 1 Maine lobster, cooked to your liking, per adult.

Price for adult is THB 1,990++ per person. Dusit Gold members get 10% Discount.

For more information or reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani