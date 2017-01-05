Celebrate Chinese New Year at Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel

Bangkok--5 Jan--Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel Gong Xi Fa Cai! Golden Village proudly presents special traditional Chinese menus including ''Salmon Yee Sang'', a combination of fresh salmon and premium quality ingredients, and the symbolic of good luck, prosperity, health and all things auspicious. Price starts from 12,888 Bt per 10 persons. Available from 27 – 31 January 2017 for lunch 11.30-14.30 and dinner 18.00-22.30.

