BLISS BODY PRESENTS TO YOU MOTR CLASS THE FITNESS PROGRAM OFFERING PERFECT COMBINATION OF WHOLE BODY STRENGTH

Bangkok--5 Jan--PetchyPR

BLISS BODY takes physical fitness to another level and offers a more fit and firm body for this New Year with MOTR (More Than a Roller). It is suitable for all fitness lovers of every gender and age. It also helps improving the Cardiovascular which is for stronger heart and increases metabolism. Not only that, MOTR helps you in Balance - using core muscle to maintain control on the Roller, and also Strength Training by using the resistance from the slings to induce muscular contraction for stronger muscle. Moreover, Pilates is also incorporated into the program which results in longer and leaner muscles. At the end of every session, the Roller is used to massage and release the trigger points which are the tight areas within the muscle tissues. One MOTR session burns up to 300 calories! Those who seeks for new fitness experience should never miss this class!

Enjoy MOTR (More than Roller) class at Bliss Body Fitness Studio. For more information, call 02-677-6889 or visit www.facebook.com/blissbodythailand and

www.blissbodythailand.com