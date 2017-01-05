BLISS BODY PRESENTS TO YOU MOTR CLASS THE FITNESS PROGRAM OFFERING PERFECT COMBINATION OF WHOLE BODY STRENGTH

BLISS BODY PRESENTS TO YOU MOTR CLASS THE FITNESS PROGRAM OFFERING PERFECT COMBINATION OF WHOLE BODY STRENGTHGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 16:13
BLISS BODY takes physical fitness to another level and offers a more fit and firm body for this New Year with MOTR (More Than a Roller). It is suitable for all fitness lovers of every gender and age. It also helps improving the Cardiovascular which is for stronger heart and increases metabolism. Not only that, MOTR helps you in Balance - using core muscle to maintain control on the Roller, and also Strength Training by using the resistance from the slings to induce muscular contraction for stronger muscle. Moreover, Pilates is also incorporated into the program which results in longer and leaner muscles. At the end of every session, the Roller is used to massage and release the trigger points which are the tight areas within the muscle tissues. One MOTR session burns up to 300 calories! Those who seeks for new fitness experience should never miss this class!
