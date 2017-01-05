Photo Release: VST ECS (Thailand) together with Dell provided computers and a color laser jet printer to the Royal Thai Army for the use of the Royal Funeral

Bangkok--5 Jan--VST ECS VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a member of the VST ECS Group, led by Mr. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej (5th right), Executive Chairman, with Mr. Anothai Wettayakorn (4th right), Managing Director of Dell Corporation (Thailand) and General Manager for Indochina donated 10 PCs with Microsoft Office and Microsoft Windows Operating System for each as well as a color laser printer all at the worth of 400,000 baht to the Royal Thai Army which had been received by Major General Pongsawat Phannajit, Deputy Commanding General, 1st Army Area for the use of the funeral of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The event was recently held at The Joint Administration of Security and Order. Maintaining for the Grand Palace Vinicity.

Latest Press Release

BLISS BODY PRESENTS TO YOU MOTR CLASS THE FITNESS PROGRAM OFFERING PERFECT COMBINATION OF WHOLE BODY STRENGTH BLISS BODY takes physical fitness to another level and offers a more fit and firm body for this New Year with MOTR (More Than a Roller). It is suitable for all fitness lovers of every gender and age. It also helps improving the Cardiovascular which is...

New Sushi Sashimi menu items await sushi lovers at Ito-Kacho from Japan, rolls out a variety of special Sushi and Sashimi selection for sushi lovers. Try out fresh sashimi creations ranging from Salmon Sashimi, Hotate Sashimi, Botan Ebi Sashimi to Sashimi Moriawase; a mixed platter of Salmon, Hotate, and Botan Ebi...

Happy Go Round at Playground! From frosted to powdered, sprinkled to glazed and everything in between, Playground, Bubbles & Mixology Bars brings you more joy with our 'Happy Go Round' donuts promotion throughout January 2017! There's nothing to beat a fresh, delicious and sugary...

IMPACT Speed Park presents Childrens Karting Day, offering 50% discount to celebrate Childrens Day "IMPACT Speed Park", a world class go kart facility operated by IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. led by Mr. Paul Kanjanapas, Managing Director, is about to kick off "Children's Karting Day" to celebrate Children's Day 2017 and offer youngsters the...

Related Topics