New Year New Your

Bangkok--5 Jan--Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare

Give your body that detox it needs from the harsh mall lights and heavily-trafficked streets of Bangkok. Tammachart Spa, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square's new Anti-Pollution body scrub which will revitalize and remove all the impurities from your skin. Our 60-minute exclusive massage combines technique with "Phytomer". This expert product from France is designed specifically to protect your body from chemicals and gives you smoother, softer and brighter looking skin perfect for a New Year refresh. Price at 2,500 Baht++ for 60 minute

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension Tammachart Spa or visit the website http://www.novotelbkk.com/well-being/tammachart-day-spa/