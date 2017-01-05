New Year New Your

Bangkok--5 Jan--Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare

Give your body that detox it needs from the harsh mall lights and heavily-trafficked streets of Bangkok. Tammachart Spa, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square's new Anti-Pollution body scrub which will revitalize and remove all the impurities from your skin. Our 60-minute exclusive massage combines technique with "Phytomer". This expert product from France is designed specifically to protect your body from chemicals and gives you smoother, softer and brighter looking skin perfect for a New Year refresh. Price at 2,500 Baht++ for 60 minute

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension Tammachart Spa or visit the website http://www.novotelbkk.com/well-being/tammachart-day-spa/

Photo Release: OMAN AIR - APPRECIATION DINNER

Oman Air hosted Appreciation Dinner for top agents and media on December 16,2016 for their full support and contribution to airline for whole year 2016. Mr.Joseph Cusmano, Country Manager Thailand, expressed his appreciation for the support received in...

