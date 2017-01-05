Yam Cha Dim Sum welcomes Chinese New Year

Bangkok--5 Jan--Pullman KhonKaen Raja Orchid Loong Yuen Chinese Restaurant starts this Red Fire Chicken year introducing a brand new Yam-Cha dim sum menu created by Chefs Fong! Yam-Cha dim sum menu Price THB 650++ per adult THB 325++ per child (under 12 years) 28th – 31st January, 2017 Loong Yuen Chinese Restaurant 11:30 – 14:00 Info : 043 322 155 Facebook : PullmanKhonKaenRajaOrchid

Latest Press Release

Lezlie Harrison returns to Jazz-up New Year Celebrations Following her much praised September performance, Lezlie returns to The Living Room from January 13 – 28, 2017 to jazz-up your New Year celebrations Lezlie's repertoire is deeply influenced by the soul music of her formative years in Harlem and the...

Yam Cha Dim Sum welcomes Chinese New Year Loong Yuen Chinese Restaurant starts this Red Fire Chicken year introducing a brand new Yam-Cha dim sum menu created by Chefs Fong! Yam-Cha dim sum menu Price THB 650++ per adult THB 325++ per child (under 12 years) 28th – 31st January, 2017 Loong...

WOLF BLASS WINERY PRESENTS WOLF BLASS MANCHESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED EDITION GAME PACKS Recently, as the official wine partner of Manchester City Football Club (Man City FC) in SEA, Middle East, Africa and Mexico, Wolf Blass is pleased to present the limited edition game pack containing two bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label wines together...

Childrens Day Celebration (14 January 2017) at the Emerald Hotel The Emerald Hotel proudly presents "The Emerald Family Club" to celebrate "Children's Day" on Saturday 14th January 2017 at 11.00 A.M. - 03.00 P.M. in order to make a relationship, to spend time together with your family during the holiday. The special...

Divine Floral Remedies special treatments at Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang mai Throughout 2017, Devarana Spa invites you to mark the wonderful Year of the Rooster with a series of special treatments featuring the magical healing properties of flowers. Available at our heavenly Devarana Spa locations in Thailand, Philippines,...

Related Topics