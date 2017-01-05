Lezlie Harrison returns to Jazz-up New Year Celebrations

Bangkok--5 Jan--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Following her much praised September performance, Lezlie returns to The Living Room from January 13 – 28, 2017 to jazz-up your New Year celebrations

Lezlie's repertoire is deeply influenced by the soul music of her formative years in Harlem and the gospel music she sang as a child in church. Today she is regarded as one of New York City's finest jazz vocalists but still draws deeply on her soul roots of Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, Sly Stone, and Johnny Hartman. With her burnished, soulful alto voice, striking beauty and distinctive blend of jazz, classic 70s soul, and her own compositions, Lezlie is a fixture on the New York jazz scene and has performed with luminaries such as Roy Hargrove, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Johnny O'Neal and Grady Tate. She also opened for Cassandra Wilson at the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.

Whenever Lezlie performs, she receives high praise from critics and jazz aficionados. Broadway director, Count Stoval said of her, "Lezlie is enthralling, beautiful, soulful, stylish, warm and wonderful and irresistibly talented. To hear her sing or to see her perform is to love her and to be transported back to Vaughn, Simone, Holiday, Washington and McRae," while Jim Morehand of Parlor Jazz said, "With her soulful, sultry style Lezlie takes on the American Songbook, R & B and popular tunes with panache, elevating them to new heights".

At The Living Room, Lezlie will perform with the sensational Randy Cannon Group. Renowned for his power-packed performances, Randy's mesmerizing piano playing is complemented by the outstanding drummer Willard Dyson, Thailand's leading bass player, Therdsak Wongvichien.

Lezlie Harrison and the Randy Cannon Group will perform Tuesday - Thursday from 21.15 hours onwards and every Friday and Saturday from 20.45 hours onwards.

For more information please contact 02 6498353 or emaildining.sgs@luxurycollection.com

An entertainment fee of 300 Baht per person from 20.30 hrs.