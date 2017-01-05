Lezlie Harrison returns to Jazz-up New Year Celebrations

Lezlie Harrison returns to Jazz-up New Year CelebrationsGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 12:47
Lezlie's repertoire is deeply influenced by the soul music of her formative years in Harlem and the gospel music she sang as a child in church. Today she is regarded as one of New York City's finest jazz vocalists but still draws deeply on her soul roots of Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, Sly Stone, and Johnny Hartman. With her burnished, soulful alto voice, striking beauty and distinctive blend of jazz, classic 70s soul, and her own compositions, Lezlie is a fixture on the New York jazz scene and has performed with luminaries such as Roy Hargrove, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Johnny O'Neal and Grady Tate. She also opened for Cassandra Wilson at the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.
Whenever Lezlie performs, she receives high praise from critics and jazz aficionados. Broadway director, Count Stoval said of her, "Lezlie is enthralling, beautiful, soulful, stylish, warm and wonderful and irresistibly talented. To hear her sing or to see her perform is to love her and to be transported back to Vaughn, Simone, Holiday, Washington and McRae," while Jim Morehand of Parlor Jazz said, "With her soulful, sultry style Lezlie takes on the American Songbook, R & B and popular tunes with panache, elevating them to new heights".
At The Living Room, Lezlie will perform with the sensational Randy Cannon Group. Renowned for his power-packed performances, Randy's mesmerizing piano playing is complemented by the outstanding drummer Willard Dyson, Thailand's leading bass player, Therdsak Wongvichien.
Latest Press Release
Following her much praised September performance, Lezlie returns to The Living Room from January 13 – 28, 2017 to jazz-up your New Year celebrations Lezlie's repertoire is deeply influenced by the soul music of her formative years in Harlem and the...
Loong Yuen Chinese Restaurant starts this Red Fire Chicken year introducing a brand new Yam-Cha dim sum menu created by Chefs Fong! Yam-Cha dim sum menu Price THB 650++ per adult THB 325++ per child (under 12 years) 28th – 31st January, 2017 Loong...
Recently, as the official wine partner of Manchester City Football Club (Man City FC) in SEA, Middle East, Africa and Mexico, Wolf Blass is pleased to present the limited edition game pack containing two bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label wines together...
The Emerald Hotel proudly presents "The Emerald Family Club" to celebrate "Children's Day" on Saturday 14th January 2017 at 11.00 A.M. - 03.00 P.M. in order to make a relationship, to spend time together with your family during the holiday. The special...
Throughout 2017, Devarana Spa invites you to mark the wonderful Year of the Rooster with a series of special treatments featuring the magical healing properties of flowers. Available at our heavenly Devarana Spa locations in Thailand, Philippines,...