Half-Warm Cookies At Cafe Kantary

General Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 15:00
Bangkok--5 Jan--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of January, Cafe Kantary invites you to enjoy our "Half-Warm Cookies". The unmistakeable sense of comfort from that smell of warm cookies is here at Cafe Kantary. A big, warm cookie still in the pan with Vanilla Ice-cream and decorations. Enjoy this delicious treat for only 210 Baht, available at Cafe Kantary locations throughout Thailand! They're going to sell like hot cakes!

Details are available from Cape & Kantary Hotels Call Centre on tel:1627 or by visiting our website atwww.cafekantary.com.

Latest Press Release

Half-Warm Cookies At Cafe Kantary

Throughout the month of January, Cafe Kantary invites you to enjoy our "Half-Warm Cookies". The unmistakeable sense of comfort from that smell of warm cookies is here at Cafe Kantary. A big, warm cookie still in the pan with Vanilla Ice-cream and...

Gift of Life Donor Program Breaks U.S. Record for Organ Donation

For the ninth year, Gift of Life Donor Program - the non-profit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) serving the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware – is the nation's leading OPO with its successful...

Lezlie Harrison returns to Jazz-up New Year Celebrations

Following her much praised September performance, Lezlie returns to The Living Room from January 13 – 28, 2017 to jazz-up your New Year celebrations Lezlie's repertoire is deeply influenced by the soul music of her formative years in Harlem and the...

Yam Cha Dim Sum welcomes Chinese New Year

Loong Yuen Chinese Restaurant starts this Red Fire Chicken year introducing a brand new Yam-Cha dim sum menu created by Chefs Fong! Yam-Cha dim sum menu Price THB 650++ per adult THB 325++ per child (under 12 years) 28th – 31st January, 2017 Loong...

WOLF BLASS WINERY PRESENTS WOLF BLASS MANCHESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED EDITION GAME PACKS

Recently, as the official wine partner of Manchester City Football Club (Man City FC) in SEA, Middle East, Africa and Mexico, Wolf Blass is pleased to present the limited edition game pack containing two bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label wines together...

Related Topics

Cafe Kantary Throughout ice cream Kantary Vanilla cookies cookie invite Sense STILL