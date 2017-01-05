Half-Warm Cookies At Cafe Kantary

Half-Warm Cookies At Cafe KantaryGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 15:00
Throughout the month of January, Cafe Kantary invites you to enjoy our "Half-Warm Cookies". The unmistakeable sense of comfort from that smell of warm cookies is here at Cafe Kantary. A big, warm cookie still in the pan with Vanilla Ice-cream and decorations. Enjoy this delicious treat for only 210 Baht, available at Cafe Kantary locations throughout Thailand! They're going to sell like hot cakes!
