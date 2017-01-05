Divine Floral Remedies special treatments at Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang mai

Divine Floral Remedies special treatments at Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang maiGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 11:13
Available at our heavenly Devarana Spa locations in Thailand, Philippines, Maldives and Kenya, the unique Divine Floral Remedy treatments will change throughout the year to encompass a total of four different therapies created using indigenous flowers unique to each location.
The unique boutanic spa journey will begin on 1 January 2017 with the Glittering Lotus Healing treatment, a Thai floral therapy featuring a 30-min Glittering Lotus Body Scrub made using skin nourishing extracts from pure gold and lotus petals. The treatment is rich with antioxidants, offers protection against UV damage, and leaves skin radiant and soft to the touch. It is completed with a 90-min Oil Massage with gold leaves to promote total wellbeing.
