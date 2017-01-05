CHILDRENS DAY POOL BBQ

Bangkok--5 Jan--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

CHILDREN'S DAY POOL BBQAT THE WESTIN GRANDE SUKHUMVIT, BANGKOK

Make it a fun and fulfilling Children's Day, not just for the kids but mum and dad too, at Sukhumvit central's most easy-going Children's Day Pool BBQ Party.

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, whisk the younger and more mature generations alike to the skyline view, 227-square-metre rooftop saltwater swimming pool and vitalizing waterfall. Soak up the view as you recline on a poolside lounger or slide right into the azure water and glide. Male and Female locker rooms are available for changing in and out of bathers and showering before home.

Summon ice-chinking drinks from the nearby Pool Bar until you're overcome by the urge to explore the sizzling BBQ haul.

Menu highlights range from:

• Grill-sizzled mini Hawaii and Margarita pizzas

• Hot dogs with mustard pickle

• Mini beef burgers, mixed grilled skewers with capsicum & pineapple

• Marinated chicken wings;

• Nacho chips with tomato salsa and avocado guacamole

• and much more.

'Children's Day Pool BBQ' is priced at THB 890 net per one adult, including soft drinks, beer & mocktails, and all the BBQ you can eat. Kid aged between 4-12 THB 390 net (no beer) and Children 0-3 eat free.

*Please note that children under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult at all times.

To make a reservation please call 02 207 8000 or email fb.bangkok@westin.com Visit us on www.westingrandesukhumvit.com and find us on www.facebook.com/westinbangkok or follow us on Instagram @westinbangkok