Childrens Day Celebration (14 January 2017) at the Emerald Hotel

Bangkok--5 Jan--The Emerald Hotel

The Emerald Hotel proudly presents "The Emerald Family Club" to celebrate "Children's Day" on Saturday 14th January 2017 at 11.00 A.M. - 03.00 P.M. in order to make a relationship, to spend time together with your family during the holiday. The special event will be set up at the hotel's area on 2nd floor such as Family's photo taking booth, drawing and painting booth, entertained by "Bozo" with magic show and balloon making. Mouthwatering with sausages, mini pizza, spring rolls, French fried, popcorn, ice cream FREE!!!

Special promotion : children (under 120 cm. height) free lunch buffet at Daiichi Japanese Restaurant or the Emerald Coffee Shop (come with 2 Adults/table)

For more information or reservation, please call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8413 and 8593