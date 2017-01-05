World of Noodles at Mistral Restaurant

General Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 15:35
Bangkok--5 Jan--PULLMAN BANGKOK HOTEL G
In January, Mistral invites you to discover a "World of Noodles", starting from 2nd – 31st January, 2017!

There will be a wide variety of noodles from Japan, Thailand India, China and Korea. Highlights will include Japanese soba noodles with julienned vegetables, spicy chilli beef ramen, stir fried chicken yakisoba and Japanese noodle salads. Not to mention the classic Pad Thai with chicken or shrimp, aromatic Indian Masala noodles, Chinese shrimp Lo Mien and Chow Mien noodles, stir fried Korean glass noodles and much more.

The lunch buffet is available at Mistral Restaurant on Monday – Sunday from 12PM until 2:30PM for only THB 699 nett per person including a soft drink, coffee or tea.
For further information and reservations, please call 0 2352 4000 or email: H3616@accor.com. Visit our website www.pullmanbangkokhotelG.com or like us onwww.facebook.com/pullmanbangkokhotelG.

