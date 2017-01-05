WOLF BLASS WINERY PRESENTS WOLF BLASS MANCHESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED EDITION GAME PACKS

Bangkok--5 Jan--Vivaldi PR

Recently, as the official wine partner of Manchester City Football Club (Man City FC) in SEA, Middle East, Africa and Mexico, Wolf Blass is pleased to present the limited edition game pack containing two bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label wines together with a pair of the Wolf Blass Man City branded stemless wine glasses.

This collectors' edition gift set is available in two variants, the Wolf Blass Yellow Label Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, and the Wolf Blass Yellow Label Shiraz and Chardonnay. Both sets are offered at a special price of 1,499 Baht per pack, exclusively at http://www.wine-now.com

These game packs make excellent New Year gifts for Manchester City Football fans to enjoy the rest of the Premier League season, as well as for new and existing fans to discover Wolf Blass wines and share in the spirit of the chase for success under a global brand campaign 'Here's To The Chase' – a celebration of the bold pursuit of triumph.

In Thailand, Wolf Blass wines are distributed by Bangkok Beer & Beverages Co. Ltd. (BB&B). For more information on Wolf Blass availability in Thailand, please visit www.bbb.co.th