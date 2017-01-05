WOLF BLASS WINERY PRESENTS WOLF BLASS MANCHESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED EDITION GAME PACKS

WOLF BLASS WINERY PRESENTS WOLF BLASS MANCHESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED EDITION GAME PACKSGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 12:15
Recently, as the official wine partner of Manchester City Football Club (Man City FC) in SEA, Middle East, Africa and Mexico, Wolf Blass is pleased to present the limited edition game pack containing two bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label wines together with a pair of the Wolf Blass Man City branded stemless wine glasses.
This collectors' edition gift set is available in two variants, the Wolf Blass Yellow Label Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, and the Wolf Blass Yellow Label Shiraz and Chardonnay. Both sets are offered at a special price of 1,499 Baht per pack, exclusively at http://www.wine-now.com
These game packs make excellent New Year gifts for Manchester City Football fans to enjoy the rest of the Premier League season, as well as for new and existing fans to discover Wolf Blass wines and share in the spirit of the chase for success under a global brand campaign 'Here's To The Chase' – a celebration of the bold pursuit of triumph.
Latest Press Release
Following her much praised September performance, Lezlie returns to The Living Room from January 13 – 28, 2017 to jazz-up your New Year celebrations Lezlie's repertoire is deeply influenced by the soul music of her formative years in Harlem and the...
Loong Yuen Chinese Restaurant starts this Red Fire Chicken year introducing a brand new Yam-Cha dim sum menu created by Chefs Fong! Yam-Cha dim sum menu Price THB 650++ per adult THB 325++ per child (under 12 years) 28th – 31st January, 2017 Loong...
Recently, as the official wine partner of Manchester City Football Club (Man City FC) in SEA, Middle East, Africa and Mexico, Wolf Blass is pleased to present the limited edition game pack containing two bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label wines together...
The Emerald Hotel proudly presents "The Emerald Family Club" to celebrate "Children's Day" on Saturday 14th January 2017 at 11.00 A.M. - 03.00 P.M. in order to make a relationship, to spend time together with your family during the holiday. The special...
Throughout 2017, Devarana Spa invites you to mark the wonderful Year of the Rooster with a series of special treatments featuring the magical healing properties of flowers. Available at our heavenly Devarana Spa locations in Thailand, Philippines,...