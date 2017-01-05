Platform 10 by Rammy Narula at S Gallery, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit From Now - 14 February 2017

Bangkok--5 Jan--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Event: Art Exhibition: 'Platform 10' by Rammy Narula.

Venue: S Gallery

Lobby Level, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Tel: 02 - 1269999

Dates: Now – 14 February 2017

Time : From 10am to 10pm

Artist: Rammy Narula, a talented Thai–Indian artist

S Gallery, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, recently opened its new inspiring photography exhibition and a launch and signing of a new photo book, 'Platform 10' by Rammy Narula.

The solo photography exhibition is a showcase for the work of talented Thai–Indian artist, Rammy Narula. Rammy is a Bangkok-based photographer with a deep passion for travelling and exploring the streets. His work covers personal projects, portraits, and photography resulting from countless hours roaming the streets of the cities he visits. His most recent work, Platform 10, a project shot on a single platform at the Hua Lamphong Train Station in Bangkok, has been published as a photo book with Peanut Press, a publishing house in New York.

In 2013 he exhibited his first Hua Lamphong Train Station series, a black and white project of the same train station he worked on in 2015 for "Platform 10". In 2014 he exhibited "Life is an Act", a project consisting of candid street photographs taken on his travels.

Platform 10 is the culmination of Rammy's work at Hua Lamphong, Bangkok Central Train Station. He went there the first time in 2012 and his early pictures of people at the station were made in black and white. That work became an exhibition in 2013. He switched to colour photography in 2014 and kept going back trying to take pictures of the station with a fresh idea.

After over a year without a real breakthrough it was very much by chance that on a random day in 2015 he found himself on a quiet platform at the far end of the station when a short train came in, made a 20-minute stop, and got going on its way. He discovered that the photographs he took that day had a very different feel to his previous work and it was the spark that he had been looking for. He kept going back every day for the next six months to photograph that window of time on the same platform.

"Life moves very quickly and a lot can happen when you're not looking. Hua Lamphong train station, renowned for being very slow-paced, wakes into life each time a train makes a short stop. Passengers move," says Rammy Narula. "Train officials ushering them on. Custodians begin their maintenance work. Supplies get loaded. All of it begins and ends almost just as soon as it starts. As an observer, the feeling it evokes when everything happens at the same time in that way feels oddly harmonious. Like watching an orchestra performing without a conductor, I set out to take pictures in this small window of time on a single platform. A platform blessed with atmospheric mood found when a short three cabin train makes its daily short 20-minute stop. I focused on the isolated moments. The little pauses while everything was in motion. The stillness of the different characters connected with me and they became my muse. What was everyone thinking, I often wondered. They say life's a journey and through the people on Platform 10, I believe I made mine."

Mr. William Haandrikman, General Manager of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, said recently, "Rammy has a passion for street photography. He enjoys walking and making new discoveries everywhere he goes. People and their interactions with their environment interest him. He's always looking for situations and scenes that he can respond to visually and emotionally and he takes candid photographs in the most harmonious way possible. It is a great pleasure to showcase Rammy's orignal work and to welcome a receptive art loving audience to another unique exhibition at S Gallery."

Rammy's unique photography art exhibition will be on show at S Gallery until 14 February 2017.

