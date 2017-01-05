CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH FESTIVE BUFFET INDULGENCES

Bangkok--5 Jan--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH FESTIVE BUFFET INDULGENCESAT SEASONAL TASTES RESTAURANT

Celebrating Chinese New Year 2017 is a vibrant experience at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

Welcome in the Year of the hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented Rooster on Saturday, January 28, 2017, and lift the whole family's spirits over an auspicious special edition lunch or dinner buffet at light and interactive Seasonal Tastes restaurant.

Enjoy the energizing atmosphere as skillful chefs create time-honored and innovative dishes in Seasonal Tastes' live theatre kitchens, collecting plates' full of your favorite recipes and many more new discoveries.

Signature Chinese specialties to explore on the Chinese New Year's Day Lunch Buffet line in addition to the usual international indulgences include:

• Roasted pig with sweet soy sauce & spicy sauce

• Hong Kong style roasted duck

• Fine De Claire fresh oyster station with condiments

Price at THB 1,990 net from 12.00-15.00 hrs.

Or come in the evening for a hearty Chinese New Year's Day Dinner Buffet featuring auspicious Chinese dishes such as:

• Steamed snow fish with ginger & superior soy sauce

• Braised sea cucumber, abalone, fish maw & black mushroom in brown sauce

• Pan-fried Foie Gras

• Sweet mashed taro with soft sticky rice and gingko nuts

Price at THB 2,490 net from 18.00-22.30 hrs.

Usher in the Year of the Rooster and welcome the New Moon of 2017 in uplifting and authentic festive style at Seasonal Tastes.

To make a reservation please call 02 207 8000 or email fb.bangkok@westin.com