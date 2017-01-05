CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH FESTIVE BUFFET INDULGENCES

CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH FESTIVE BUFFET INDULGENCESGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 09:38
Welcome in the Year of the hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented Rooster on Saturday, January 28, 2017, and lift the whole family's spirits over an auspicious special edition lunch or dinner buffet at light and interactive Seasonal Tastes restaurant.
Enjoy the energizing atmosphere as skillful chefs create time-honored and innovative dishes in Seasonal Tastes' live theatre kitchens, collecting plates' full of your favorite recipes and many more new discoveries.
Latest Press Release
Oman Air hosted Appreciation Dinner for top agents and media on December 16,2016 for their full support and contribution to airline for whole year 2016. Mr.Joseph Cusmano, Country Manager Thailand, expressed his appreciation for the support received in...
Praphan Rangsiyopas (second right), Vice President Marketing of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, together with Chanisa Kaewruen (third right), Deputy Managing Director Marketing Event and Business Relations Division, and Saruntorn...
Celebrating Chinese New Year 2017 is a vibrant experience at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. Welcome in the Year of the hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented Rooster on Saturday, January 28, 2017, and lift the whole family's spirits...
S Gallery, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, recently opened its new inspiring photography exhibition and a launch and signing of a new photo book, 'Platform 10' by Rammy Narula. The solo photography exhibition is a showcase for the work of talented...
Make it a fun and fulfilling Children's Day, not just for the kids but mum and dad too, at Sukhumvit central's most easy-going Children's Day Pool BBQ Party. On Saturday, January 14, 2017, whisk the younger and more mature generations alike to the...