New Sushi Sashimi menu items await sushi lovers at Ito-Kacho

Bangkok--5 Jan--IMPACT Exhibition Management Ito-Kacho, a fine yakiniku dining restaurant offering selective premium Wagyu beef from Japan, rolls out a variety of special Sushi and Sashimi selection for sushi lovers. Try out fresh sashimi creations ranging from Salmon Sashimi, Hotate Sashimi, Botan Ebi Sashimi to Sashimi Moriawase; a mixed platter of Salmon, Hotate, and Botan Ebi Sashimi. Sushi lovers don't miss to try Salmon Sushi, Hotate Sushi, Botan Sushi, Salmon Ikura Sushi, Hotate Ikura Sushi, Botan Ebi Sushi, Salmon Hi-Five, Hotatelnia, and Wagyu Nigiri or discover alternative items such as Salmon Cream Cheese Roll, Ebi Tempura, Salmon Potato Mochi, Salmon Salad Wasabi Style, Salmon Veggie Roll, Ito-Kacho Croquette and Salmon Ikura Mini Bowl. Satisfy your taste buds with more choices of menus included in exquisite Wagyu buffet course or have them as a-la-carte at special prices available from today onwards at Ito-Kacho, located on the 1st floor of Nihonmura Mall on Thonglor 13 and open daily from 5 pm until midnight. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 02-185-3338 and to get updates on special deals from the restaurant, please visit www.tsubohachi-tha.com and Facebook page: Tsubohachi Thailand.

