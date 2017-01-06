New Year Relaxation: Unwinding Spa Package at Spa Cenvaree Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

New Year Relaxation: Unwinding Spa Package at Spa Cenvaree Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday January 6, 2017 13:45
As the end of the festive season comes into sight, Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is here to make this sometimes hectic time of year a little less stressful with a delightfully reviving treatment regime to welcome the new year.
This one-and a-half-hour head-to-toe pampering features a 70-minute luxurious Shea butter body massage, followed by a tension-releasing 20-minute head massage along with a lavender-infused warm towel back compresses.
This relaxing and revivifying package will be available at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's Spa Cenvaree from the 1st of January to the 28th of February 2017 for just THB 2,000++ per person, and during this period, guests will also receive a 15% discount off all retail items.
