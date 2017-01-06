New Year Relaxation: Unwinding Spa Package at Spa Cenvaree Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--6 Jan--Centara Grand at Central Plaza

As the end of the festive season comes into sight, Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is here to make this sometimes hectic time of year a little less stressful with a delightfully reviving treatment regime to welcome the new year.

This one-and a-half-hour head-to-toe pampering features a 70-minute luxurious Shea butter body massage, followed by a tension-releasing 20-minute head massage along with a lavender-infused warm towel back compresses.

This relaxing and revivifying package will be available at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's Spa Cenvaree from the 1st of January to the 28th of February 2017 for just THB 2,000++ per person, and during this period, guests will also receive a 15% discount off all retail items.

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

For more information or reservation, please contact Spa Cenvaree at tel. +66 (0) 2 541-1234 ext 4292 and 4567 / Email:spacenvareecglb@chr.co.th