Seasonal Black Truffle Dishes at Elements

General Press Releases Friday January 6, 2017 12:28
Bangkok--6 Jan--The Okura Prestige Bangkok
Chef Antony celebrates the arrival of seasonal winter black truffles at Elements with six dishes that skillfully blend the flavours of traditional French cuisine with Japanese influences.

Known as 'black diamonds', the truffles are available only for a short period of time and are prized by top chefs for their distinct and pungent earthy aroma. At Elements, Chef Anthony's outstanding dishes include roast breast of guinea fowl with endive, edamame, kinako and black truffles, succulent braised beef cheeks and Wagyu tongue with carrots, turnips, soy beans and black truffles, and Brie de Meaux layered over night with black truffles. Diners can also try the intriguing white asparagus ice cream with fresh herbs, dashi jelly and black truffles, and more.

At Elements you can dine in air-conditioned comfort or alfresco on the expansive deck and take in the fabulous city view while chefs prepare your cuisine in the open kitchen.
Discover the pleasure of seasonal black truffles at Elements!
The truffle dishes are at the market price. Available Tuesday - Saturday from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., 1 - 28 February 2017 at Elements on the 25th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok.
For more information and reservations, please call 02 687 9000 or email elements@okurabangkok.com

