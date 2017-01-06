Dentsu Thailand bolsters leadership team with appointment of Narong Tresuchon as CEO

Dentsu Thailand bolsters leadership team with appointment of Narong Tresuchon as CEOGeneral Press Releases Friday January 6, 2017 13:12
Dentsu Thailand, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, announces the appointment of Narong Tresuchon to CEO, effective in December. Narong takes over the position from Amornsak Sakpuaram, who held the role of CEO for both Dentsu and the parent group Dentsu Aegis Network Thailand, now appointed as Executive Chairman of Dentsu Thailand while remaining in his role as CEO of the network.
Narong joins the business from TBWA Thailand Co. Ltd where he held the position of Managing Director. With over 20 years' experience, Narong has had 16 years in senior leadership positions successfully managing regional and international clients in media planning and buying, business operations, marketing and sales. Throughout his career, Narong successfully won high profile accounts, built trusted relationships with stakeholders and provided strategic direction that contributed to the growth of companies such as OMD Thailand and TBWA Thailand.
Dick van Motman, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Southeast Asia, said, "As we continue to innovate our business in the face of the digital economy, a focus on talent and capabilities around the region is a priority. Khun Narong Tresuchon is the perfect fit to lead Dentsu Thailand, with his diverse background, energy of character and strong local knowledge.
Amornsak Sakpuaram said, "Dentsu Thailand is the biggest single agency in Southeast Asia. As we move forward, Khun Narong's appointment is significant to our agency's evolution. With his diverse industry background and comprehensive understanding of Thailand's landscape, he has
"Having worked for more than two decades in the market, I'm excited to now be part of one of the region's leading creative agencies. With its unique and collaborative operational model, there is great potential for the business in the market and I look forward to continue building a solid creative offering for the network," added Narong Tresuchon.
