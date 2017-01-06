MAGGIE CHOO#S Extravaganza Night presents DJ RUBY FROM MALTA on Friday, 6th January 2017

MAGGIE CHOO#S Extravaganza Night presents DJ RUBY FROM MALTA on Friday, 6th January 2017General Press Releases Friday January 6, 2017 10:10
Based in Malta and Pha Ngan Island, Ruby is Malta's pioneer DJ of electronic dance music, with over 20 years of precise mixing, creativity, and cutting-edge tunes that set parties up with a positive and energetic atmosphere.
Maggie Choo's hosts a vibrant live entertainment scene with daily cabaret shows, contemporary arts performances by the famous Maggie Choo's Show Girls, and LIVE international bands every evening featuring award-winning vocalists with repertoires ranging from jazz and blues to R&B, from 9pm till midnight! Followed by leading world-class DJs with renowned percussionist Dave Davini and special shows until the lights go off.
