MAGGIE CHOO#S Extravaganza Night presents DJ RUBY FROM MALTA on Friday, 6th January 2017

Bangkok--6 Jan--Passion2Success From Midnight till Late DJ RUBY Based in Malta and Pha Ngan Island, Ruby is Malta's pioneer DJ of electronic dance music, with over 20 years of precise mixing, creativity, and cutting-edge tunes that set parties up with a positive and energetic atmosphere. feat. DAVE DAVANI Bangkok's renowned percussionist From 9pm to Midnight "Live on Stage" RYDSMA SORIANO feat. The Heavy Tones Soul diva Rydsma Soriano and The Heavy Tones are award-winning vocalists whose repertoire covers the range of jazz to soul. PROMOTIONS: ? Bottle Promotion ? 25% off on Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne 20% off on Belvedere Vodka Magnum Bottle 3L ? Victory Hour "Happy Hour" ? 50% off on selected standards, wine, and cocktails every night from 7pm to 8pm ? Tribute Cocktail for January ? South American Craft Cocktail by Mixologist Kenny X Maggie Choo's hosts a vibrant live entertainment scene with daily cabaret shows, contemporary arts performances by the famous Maggie Choo's Show Girls, and LIVE international bands every evening featuring award-winning vocalists with repertoires ranging from jazz and blues to R&B, from 9pm till midnight! Followed by leading world-class DJs with renowned percussionist Dave Davini and special shows until the lights go off. FREE ENTRY ALL NIGHT For reservations, call 083 024 1530, 091 772 2144 or e-mail book@maggiechoos.com www.maggiechoos.com I Facebook/maggiechoos

Latest Press Release

MAGGIE CHOO#S Extravaganza Night presents DJ RUBY FROM MALTA on Friday, 6th January 2017 Based in Malta and Pha Ngan Island, Ruby is Malta's pioneer DJ of electronic dance music, with over 20 years of precise mixing, creativity, and cutting-edge tunes that set parties up with a positive and energetic atmosphere. feat. DAVE DAVANI Bangkok's...

The Rockefeller Foundation Names Dr. Rajiv Shah, Former USAID Administrator, As Next President Widely respected leader committed to social justice and credited with garnering bipartisan support and building public-private partnerships for innovative efforts in support of communities throughout the developing world The Rockefeller Foundation today...

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel Golden Village proudly presents special traditional Chinese menus including ''Salmon Yee Sang'', a combination of fresh salmon and premium quality ingredients, and the symbolic of good luck, prosperity, health and all things auspicious. Price starts from...

BLISS BODY PRESENTS TO YOU MOTR CLASS THE FITNESS PROGRAM OFFERING PERFECT COMBINATION OF WHOLE BODY STRENGTH BLISS BODY takes physical fitness to another level and offers a more fit and firm body for this New Year with MOTR (More Than a Roller). It is suitable for all fitness lovers of every gender and age. It also helps improving the Cardiovascular which is...

New Sushi Sashimi menu items await sushi lovers at Ito-Kacho from Japan, rolls out a variety of special Sushi and Sashimi selection for sushi lovers. Try out fresh sashimi creations ranging from Salmon Sashimi, Hotate Sashimi, Botan Ebi Sashimi to Sashimi Moriawase; a mixed platter of Salmon, Hotate, and Botan Ebi...

Related Topics