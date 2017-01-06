Return of the Touch of Excellence! 2-Michelin Star Chef Franck Putelat from La Table de Franck Putelat in Carcassonne, France, is coming VIE Hotel Bangkok, 22nd 25th February 2017

Return of the Touch of Excellence! 2-Michelin Star Chef Franck Putelat from La Table de Franck Putelat in Carcassonne, France, is coming VIE Hotel Bangkok, 22nd 25th February 2017General Press Releases Friday January 6, 2017 13:06
Exclusively at VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, world-renowned 2-Michelin Star Chef Franck Putelat, Chef and Owner of Hôtel Restaurant Le Parc Franck Putelat in Carcassonne, France, brings his celebrated skills and precision techniques to La VIE – Creative French Cuisine for 4 evenings of culinary joy, presenting a truly innovative, and truly French, cuisine.
A chef acclaimed for his both his gastronomic creativity and his flawless adherence to the timeless concepts of French cuisine, Franck Putelat comes from the rolling mountains of Jura in the east of France, a lovely wooded region that has inspired his hard work, his freedom of expression and his passion for absolute excellence. He began his career in the French traditional manner, acquiring the CAP and Brevet de Maîtrise diplomas. However, from the outset, he showed an extraordinary determination to rise to the top.
At the age of only 17, he was hired at the kitchens of the Hôtel de France in Les Rousses. Since then, he has followed a steady ascent, going from the Auberge de Chavannes, Taillevent, under the direction of Philippe Legendre, to Georges Blanc's restaurant at Vonnas, where he was Executive Chef. This career path has also allowed him to take part in various promotional activities around the world, from New York to Singapore, Peru, Canada and elsewhere — and now we look forward to his arrival in VIE Hotel Bangkok.
In 1998, he took over La Barbacane restaurant in Carcassonne, France. After earning a first Michelin star there, he then won a Bocuse d'Argent at the 2003 edition of the internationally prestigious cooking event, which raised him to the highest levels of the culinary world and allowed him to continue his discovery of other culinary cultures through travelling. In 2005, he opened his own hotel & restaurant, Hôtel Restaurant Le Parc, his dream come true. La Table de Franck Putelat, gastronomic restaurant with 2 Michelin stars, has been a haven for his creative gastronomy and he was awarded his second Michelin star in 2012. The restaurant also gained a 7 room boutique hotel in 2013, continuing the unique experience of the restaurant and its shared touches of excellence.
