Join the team at IKEA Bang Yai! Explore unique job opportunities at the IKEA BANG YAI JOB FAIR from January 27 to 29, 2017, at the WestGate Hall, Central Plaza WestGate

Bangkok--6 Jan--Aziam Burson-Marsteller

IKEA, the leading furniture and home furnishing retailer from Sweden, is enhancing its vision to create a better everyday life for people who live in the west side of Bangkok. IKEA will hold a job fair to recruit team leaders and full time co-workers, with 80 positions available in several departments at IKEA Bang Yai including sales, logistics, food & beverages, customer service and more. IKEA welcomes everyone to explore this opportunity and rise to the challenge of working in the leading home furnishing company. Candidates will take part in value-based recruitment and fun activities in IKEA's unique style that creates a heartfelt, pleasant, and inspirational working environment.

Don't miss the IKEA BANG YAI JOB FAIR. It will take place from 10:00 am until 17:00 pm from Friday, January 27 through to Sunday, January 29, 2017, at the Westgate Hall, 4th floor, Central Plaza WestGate (Glass Elevator Zone). Employment opportunities are open to everyone who has a strong passion and a positive attitude, along with any undergraduate degree. Please bring your enthusiasm along with the required documents to the interview, which are copies of your ID card, house registration, and educational background, as well as a 2×2-inch photo. For further information or to submit your documents and an advance application form, please visit IKEA.co.th/BangYaiJob or contact the call center at 0-2708-7999 ext.8303. Join the IKEA team and grow together with IKEA!