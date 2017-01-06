Thailands Department of Disease Control informs that rumors about canned foods tainted with HIV are absolutely fabricated news.

Bangkok--6 Jan--Department of Disease Control

With reference to rumors recently circulating on social media that canned foods made in Thailand were tainted with HIV, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) wishes to inform that the rumors are absolutely fake.

Dr. Jessada Chokdamrongsuk, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, said that referring to the news being circulated on the social media citing that canned fruit manufactured in Thailand were contaminated with HIV, the government of Thailand was concerned about this rumors and had assigned the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the Minister of Public Health to investigate and clarify the fact. In this occasion, the Department of Disease Control wishes to inform that the news being circulated on the social media citing that canned fruit manufactured in Thailand were contaminated with HIV are absolute false. There is no credible evidence to support such accusation and the DDC also found that this rumor had appeared on social media during 2013–2014 and reemerged again recently in late 2016.

According to related authorities including the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Thailand Food and Drug Administration, the manufacturing process of canned products in Thailand have been thoroughly inspected and are certified according to international standards including Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP). The canning process requires heat treatment that will eliminate all harmful microbes and other viruses that may existed. In addition, HIV virus needs a human host cell to live and it does not live long outside the human body. Therefore, canned product cannot cause HIV infection or HIV disease in humans.

Dr.Jessada also stated that HIV is easily destroyed by heat, detergent, any disinfectant, or even stomach acid. Individuals cannot become infected with HIV through routine daily contact such as shaking hands, hugging, kissing, eating food or water. Individuals can reduce risk of HIV infection by limit number of sexual partners, use a condom correctly every time when have vaginal or anal sex, use only sterile drug injection equipment and water and never share your equipment with others if you need to inject drug, and getting HIV testing regularly if exposed to any risk factors.

This fabricated news has been firstly spread on social media during 2013-2104 and reappeared again recently. Please do not simply share the stories. Canned food in Thailand is produced under safety standards and it is safe to consume. Any inquiries or more information, please call 1422 DDC hotline.