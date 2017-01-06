Gateway Eakamai gives back happiness with The Wonder Kids Day in celebration for National Childrens day

Bangkok--6 Jan--4D Communications

Gateway shopping center would like to invite kids and their families to celebrate National Children'sday. Come join us at "The Wonder Kid's Day"; enjoy an all day countless of fun and creative experiences that would make you scream "WOW!" These are only examples of our activities and amazing presents that await you!

Wonder Gift – Unwrap a giant present box with us and get a chance to win one of our 2,017giveaway presents.

Wonder Fun – All day free arcade of fun games and lively performances.

Wonder Experience – Open up your imagination with truly amazing experiences. See the spectacular Stanley Mini venture! The biggest simulated town in Asia with a scale of 1:87, on display for the first time in Thailand. Feel the thrill of flying an aircraft withFlightExperience simulator. Experience snow in Snow town Bangkok, the first snow town inThailand. Let loose in Kidooza, the indoor amusement park imported to you straight fromJapan and unlock a secret in our mystery room with Ticket to mystery (*limited supply).

Wonder meal – Enjoy free delicious food from participant restaurants in our food court.

Wonder guest – Join our special guest, "Hana and Harper Jakapong" for fun conversations and activities.

The fun begins on Saturday 14th January 2017 from 10 am onwards, located at the activity courtyard, Level M Gateway Eakamai shopping center. For more information please visit www.facebook.com/gatewayeakamai or call department of marketing, Gateway Eakamai shopping center at 02-108-2889 dial 244.