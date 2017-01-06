Gateway Eakamai gives back happiness with The Wonder Kids Day in celebration for National Childrens day

Gateway Eakamai gives back happiness with The Wonder Kids Day in celebration for National Childrens dayGeneral Press Releases Friday January 6, 2017 12:24
Gateway shopping center would like to invite kids and their families to celebrate National Children'sday. Come join us at "The Wonder Kid's Day"; enjoy an all day countless of fun and creative experiences that would make you scream "WOW!" These are only examples of our activities and amazing presents that await you!
Wonder Experience – Open up your imagination with truly amazing experiences. See the spectacular Stanley Mini venture! The biggest simulated town in Asia with a scale of 1:87, on display for the first time in Thailand. Feel the thrill of flying an aircraft withFlightExperience simulator. Experience snow in Snow town Bangkok, the first snow town inThailand. Let loose in Kidooza, the indoor amusement park imported to you straight fromJapan and unlock a secret in our mystery room with Ticket to mystery (*limited supply).
The fun begins on Saturday 14th January 2017 from 10 am onwards, located at the activity courtyard, Level M Gateway Eakamai shopping center. For more information please visit www.facebook.com/gatewayeakamai or call department of marketing, Gateway Eakamai shopping center at 02-108-2889 dial 244.
Latest Press Release
Chef Antony celebrates the arrival of seasonal winter black truffles at Elements with six dishes that skillfully blend the flavours of traditional French cuisine with Japanese influences. Known as 'black diamonds', the truffles are available only for a...
Gateway shopping center would like to invite kids and their families to celebrate National Children'sday. Come join us at "The Wonder Kid's Day"; enjoy an all day countless of fun and creative experiences that would make you scream "WOW!" These are only...
such as Fine de Claire, Calm Cove and Pickering passage with a vast selection of fruit caviar and local twist. A truly unforgettable gastronomic adventure. Friday - Saturday, dinner buffet THB 2,100++ per person FLAVORS, M Floor For reservations, call 0...
Based in Malta and Pha Ngan Island, Ruby is Malta's pioneer DJ of electronic dance music, with over 20 years of precise mixing, creativity, and cutting-edge tunes that set parties up with a positive and energetic atmosphere. feat. DAVE DAVANI Bangkok's...
Widely respected leader committed to social justice and credited with garnering bipartisan support and building public-private partnerships for innovative efforts in support of communities throughout the developing world The Rockefeller Foundation today...