Oyster Extravaganza at Renaissance Bangkok

Bangkok--6 Jan--Renaissance Bangkok Hotel OYSTER EXTRAVAGANZAAt Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel Discover the authentic taste of fresh import oyster cooked in different style such as Fine de Claire, Calm Cove and Pickering passage with a vast selection of fruit caviar and local twist. A truly unforgettable gastronomic adventure. Friday - Saturday, dinner buffet THB 2,100++ per person FLAVORS, M Floor For reservations, call 0 2125 5010

Latest Press Release

Seasonal Black Truffle Dishes at Elements Chef Antony celebrates the arrival of seasonal winter black truffles at Elements with six dishes that skillfully blend the flavours of traditional French cuisine with Japanese influences. Known as 'black diamonds', the truffles are available only for a...

Gateway Eakamai gives back happiness with The Wonder Kids Day in celebration for National Childrens day Gateway shopping center would like to invite kids and their families to celebrate National Children'sday. Come join us at "The Wonder Kid's Day"; enjoy an all day countless of fun and creative experiences that would make you scream "WOW!" These are only...

MAGGIE CHOO#S Extravaganza Night presents DJ RUBY FROM MALTA on Friday, 6th January 2017 Based in Malta and Pha Ngan Island, Ruby is Malta's pioneer DJ of electronic dance music, with over 20 years of precise mixing, creativity, and cutting-edge tunes that set parties up with a positive and energetic atmosphere. feat. DAVE DAVANI Bangkok's...

The Rockefeller Foundation Names Dr. Rajiv Shah, Former USAID Administrator, As Next President Widely respected leader committed to social justice and credited with garnering bipartisan support and building public-private partnerships for innovative efforts in support of communities throughout the developing world The Rockefeller Foundation today...

