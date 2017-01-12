Sigh of Pleasure | thonglor

Bangkok--12 Jan--Sigh of Pleasure
Sigh of Pleasure is now open!your next local bar!
Finally a place where everyone can gather after work along with our selected menu and beverages.
Catch up with friends, pre-drink, or even come and say hi ;)
Sigh of pleasure is located on Sukhumvit 55, Thonglor. right in front of the auto detailing Garage Lounge.
We welcome you to come and enjoy our friendly vibe monday - saturday from 6pm - 12am
if there should be any questions please feel free to check out our facebook here: www.facebook.com/sighbkkor simply call Coco @ 0625948648

