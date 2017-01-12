Seafood Overboard

Seafood OverboardGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 12, 2017 13:57
Everyone loves seafood so we thought we would give you more to start the New Year. Our fabulous seafood feast at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square will be extended for one more month until the end of January 2017. Go overboard on seafood. Eat crabs, prawns, fish, oysters and mussels on ice, an array of fresh sashimi and sushi, salmon gravlax, baked salmon in puff pastry and a lineup of hot seafood dishes. At our cooking station, get fresh crabs, fish and prawns prepared any way you like. We are also serving buffet favorites like pizza, pasta and Thai food. Make sure to leave room for the dessert table filled with Thai desserts, choux pastries, chocolate fountain and a made-to-order crepe station. AccorPlus member get 10% on top.
Latest Press Release
Promenada Resort Mall Chiang Mai welcomes all kids to enjoy their special day in "Happy Children's Day 2017: International One Day Tour" on Saturday 14th January 2017. Check in at our terminal at Event Hall, 1st Floor, Building A, get your passport and...
Connecting Founders is getting ready to teach new businesswomen the art of successful negotiation at its next edition of the Women in Business Series on January 17, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Asoke Campus of Stamford International University,...
Interior deputy permanent secretary Prayoon Rattanaseni, who was appointed to be in charge of the National of Public Disasters Prevention and Mitigation, received PTT survival kits from Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil...
From the 17th to the 23rd of January 2017, Hagi Japanese Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is featuring winter season produce from the Hokuriku region of Japan, known for its delectable seafood and warming aromatic hot-pot...
InterContinental Bangkok's Cantonese restaurant Summer Palace has recently arranged a group lunch meeting for The Housing Finance Association. Led by Professor Emeritus Kitti Patpongpibul (Middle), the association's chairman, the luncheon was also...