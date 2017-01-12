Seafood Overboard

Bangkok--12 Jan--Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare

Everyone loves seafood so we thought we would give you more to start the New Year. Our fabulous seafood feast at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square will be extended for one more month until the end of January 2017. Go overboard on seafood. Eat crabs, prawns, fish, oysters and mussels on ice, an array of fresh sashimi and sushi, salmon gravlax, baked salmon in puff pastry and a lineup of hot seafood dishes. At our cooking station, get fresh crabs, fish and prawns prepared any way you like. We are also serving buffet favorites like pizza, pasta and Thai food. Make sure to leave room for the dessert table filled with Thai desserts, choux pastries, chocolate fountain and a made-to-order crepe station. AccorPlus member get 10% on top.

Sunday - Thursday: THB 1150++ 50% OFF when you book online

Friday - Saturday: THB 1200++ including drink 30% OFF when you book online

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension The SQUARE or visit the website http://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/the-square/