Happy Childrens Day 2017: International One Day Tour @Promenada Chiang Mai

Bangkok--13 Jan--Promenada Resort Mall Chiang Mai

Promenada Resort Mall Chiang Mai welcomes all kids to enjoy their special day in "Happy Children's Day 2017: International One Day Tour" on Saturday 14th January 2017. Check in at our terminal at Event Hall, 1st Floor, Building A, get your passport and then you are ready to go to 7 famous countries around the world in just 1 fabulous day.

1. England: Decorate your cup cake and cookies with English Sweeties activity.

2. France: Enjoy shopping game at little Provence Market

3. Korea: Blown away at Seoul of Technology, where else can be more Hi-Tech?

4. Netherlands: experience today's kid's trend "Balance Bike" in Dutch Biker Zone and get ready to witness "Flipper Balance bike Racing #1 by Chiang Mai kids bike", the first balance bike competition in the North of Thailand on the next day, 15th January 2016.

5. United States of America: Prepare to be wowed in Star Dome and Space workshop with Chiang Mai's famous guru.

6. Japan: Visit kingdom of happiness "Toys Land" while Mommy Market is also here to please all mommies.

7. Thailand: Promenada's mini rice paddle field is right here waiting for all kids to experience how the farmer harvest our precious food.

Don't miss our "Happy Children's Day 2017: International One Day Tour" on Saturday 14th January 2017 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Promenada Resort Mall Chiang Mai.

More Information : www.promenadachiangmai.com