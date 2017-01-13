Happy Childrens Day 2017: International One Day Tour @Promenada Chiang Mai

Happy Childrens Day 2017: International One Day Tour @Promenada Chiang MaiGeneral Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 17:06
Promenada Resort Mall Chiang Mai welcomes all kids to enjoy their special day in "Happy Children's Day 2017: International One Day Tour" on Saturday 14th January 2017. Check in at our terminal at Event Hall, 1st Floor, Building A, get your passport and then you are ready to go to 7 famous countries around the world in just 1 fabulous day.
4. Netherlands: experience today's kid's trend "Balance Bike" in Dutch Biker Zone and get ready to witness "Flipper Balance bike Racing #1 by Chiang Mai kids bike", the first balance bike competition in the North of Thailand on the next day, 15th January 2016.
