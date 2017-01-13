Wine Tapas Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Bangkok--13 Jan--Ratchaprasong Hotel Hungry? Come have homemade Tapas at R Bar! A delicious appetizer that satisfies the most sophisticated tastes in every bite. Go beyond traditional paring with special selection wine with beets and oranges with Calamaresy Albondigas Mar i Muntanya, Cana de Cabra,Jamón Iberico – iberico ham, Pork Croquetas with Mostaza and Wilted Greens, Mussels with Cava and Chorizo and many more! It's a real delicious treat! Daily, 1.00pm - 10.30pm A la carte, start from THB 125++ R BAR, Lobby Floor For reservations, call 0 2125 5105

Latest Press Release

