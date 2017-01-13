THE KITCHEN TABLE INVITES YOU TO FEAST IN AN UNLIMITED SEAFOOD BUFFET THIS CHINESE NEW YEAR

Bangkok--13 Jan--W Bangkok

Five Days of Unlimited Seafood Treats and Much More Throughout the Chinese New Year Holidayat W Bangkok.

Chinese New Year is celebrated widely in Thailand and, just like in China, food is central to any gathering! In Bangkok, anyone wishing to enjoy outstanding Chinese cuisine during the New Year period can be sure The Kitchen Table at W Bangkok has a place at the table for you.

From 27 to 31 January, The Kitchen Table presents "Chinese New Year Seafood Buffet" featuring a tremendous selection of seafood treats in addition to premium meats, all cooked and prepared to perfection in a variety of methods.

The festive buffet will feature spectacular seafood on ice display along with numerous stations for grilling, carving and steaming as well as specialty stations serving up dim sum, noodles, sushi, sashimi and more.

Among many dish highlights guests can look forward to are seafood treats including Alaskan king crab and prawns on ice; slipper lobster on ice, grilled and steamed; and, from the dim sum station, crab and shrimp shumai.

A rotating menu of hot chafing dishes includes favorites such as wok-fried shitake mushroom and Hong Kong kale with Chinese gravy; roasted duck fried rice; steamed grouper with ginger, green onion, chili and light soy sauce; braised chicken in soy sauce; and many more choices. At the carving station, meanwhile, buffet guests can select from delicacies including crispy pork knuckle and belly, Asian BBQ pork ribs, Chinese roasted whole duck, and whole baked salmon.

Giving the buffet a Thai twist will be a special station for Khao Soi, the famous northern Thai curried noodle.

This holiday feast concludes with desserts including chilled sago and cantaloupe with fresh milk, traditional Chinese dessert with sweet taro and coconut sticky rice, and sweet gingko nuts and date compote.

The Chinese New Year Seafood Buffet at The Kitchen Table is available from 27 to 31 January 2017 only from 6:00PM to 10:00PM and is priced at THB 1,800++/person.

For more information and reservation, call 02 344 4000 or email bf.wbangkok@whotels.com.

For W Bangkok's 24/7 updates, go to www.facebook.com/wbangkok or www.wbangkok.com