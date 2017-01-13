Bangkok--13 Jan--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Sudhitham Chirathivat (Centre), Chairman of the Advisory Board of Central Group organized "Get-together party to the Ambassadors" at Red Sky, Centara Grand Central World recently. Fourteen European, Asian and U.S. Ambassadors were attended and welcomed by Central Group's top management.

From left: H.E.Mr.Francisco Vaz Patto, Ambassador of Portugal; Mrs.Supatra Chirathivat, EVP - Policy Management & CSR of Central Group; H.E.Mr.Enno DroFenik, Ambassador of Austria; Dr. Prasarn Trairatvoraku, Advisor of Central Group; Mr.Sudhitham Chirathivat; H.E.Mr.Uffe Wolfhechel, Ambassador of Denmark;

Mr.Pichai Chirathivat (2nd from Right) Executive Director of Central Group; Mr.Sek Wannamethee, Director-General Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.