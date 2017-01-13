BANGKOKS BEST BUFFETS ARE CALLING! AT ALBRICIAS RESTAURANT

Bangkok--13 Jan--Chatrium Hotels & Residences

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok knows just what you want from a buffet – deliciously diverse dishes expertly prepared with the freshest ingredients from the best suppliers in the capital and at a wallet-friendly price too! Join us three days a week where you can indulge in delicate Japanese fare on Tuesdays, enticing Mediterranean cuisine on Fridays and a vast "Fisherman's Choice" international seafood buffet on Saturdays as you relax in the cool ambience of Albricias Restaurant on the 4th floor from now – 28 February 2017.

Plus don't miss our sumptuous All Day Breakfast selection to really set yourself up for the day.

Tuesday's Flavors of Japan Buffet

Say "Konbanwa" to the finest Japanese fare in town as our skilled Itamae dish up plate after plate of the freshest sushi and sashimi as well as some Albricias specials including imported Kumamoto oysters, Alaskan king crabs, salmon, tuna, octopus sashimi and prawn tempura and everyone's favorite fresh cold soba noodles plus much more for a buffet selection that's truly "subarashii"!

THB 1,100 net

THB 1,200 net with free flow soft drinks

THB 1,350 net with free flow sake

Friday's Mediterranean Buffet

Indulge in the freshest Mediterranean cuisine renowned for its health benefits and absolutely mouth-watering flavors. Albricias culinary wizards have conjured up an amazing assortment of crisp fresh salads featuring zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, chickpeas, cheese, tomatoes, olives and herbs complemented by a choice of homemade dressings plus à la minute grilled fish and a delectable dessert corner.

Let Albricias transport you to another world of delicious delights.

THB 900 net

THB 1,000 net with free flow soft drinks

Saturday's International Seafood Buffet

With the freshest premium " Catch of the Day" seafood prepared in a number of enticing styles or simply as nature intended seafood aficionados can rejoice at our choice of deep sea delicacies including succulent Alaskan king crabs, juicy oysters and amazing octopus dishes with a variety of superb sauces on the side. The only question you may ask is "How dothey do it for the price?"

THB 1,350 net

THB 1,450 with free flow soft drinks

So why not bring your family and friends for a buffet bonanza that's as memorable as it is magical in the welcoming atmosphere of Albricias Restaurant in Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok where one thing's guaranteed – you won't go home hungry!

Albricias is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. Buffets start from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation please call 02 672 0200 ext. 7504 or email info.crst@chatrium.com. Visit us at www.chatrium.com.