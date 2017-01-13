BANGKOKS BEST BUFFETS ARE CALLING! AT ALBRICIAS RESTAURANT

BANGKOKS BEST BUFFETS ARE CALLING! AT ALBRICIAS RESTAURANTGeneral Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 13:11
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok knows just what you want from a buffet – deliciously diverse dishes expertly prepared with the freshest ingredients from the best suppliers in the capital and at a wallet-friendly price too! Join us three days a week where you can indulge in delicate Japanese fare on Tuesdays, enticing Mediterranean cuisine on Fridays and a vast "Fisherman's Choice" international seafood buffet on Saturdays as you relax in the cool ambience of Albricias Restaurant on the 4th floor from now – 28 February 2017.
Say "Konbanwa" to the finest Japanese fare in town as our skilled Itamae dish up plate after plate of the freshest sushi and sashimi as well as some Albricias specials including imported Kumamoto oysters, Alaskan king crabs, salmon, tuna, octopus sashimi and prawn tempura and everyone's favorite fresh cold soba noodles plus much more for a buffet selection that's truly "subarashii"!
Indulge in the freshest Mediterranean cuisine renowned for its health benefits and absolutely mouth-watering flavors. Albricias culinary wizards have conjured up an amazing assortment of crisp fresh salads featuring zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, chickpeas, cheese, tomatoes, olives and herbs complemented by a choice of homemade dressings plus à la minute grilled fish and a delectable dessert corner.
With the freshest premium " Catch of the Day" seafood prepared in a number of enticing styles or simply as nature intended seafood aficionados can rejoice at our choice of deep sea delicacies including succulent Alaskan king crabs, juicy oysters and amazing octopus dishes with a variety of superb sauces on the side. The only question you may ask is "How dothey do it for the price?"
So why not bring your family and friends for a buffet bonanza that's as memorable as it is magical in the welcoming atmosphere of Albricias Restaurant in Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok where one thing's guaranteed – you won't go home hungry!
Latest Press Release
Promenada Resort Mall Chiang Mai welcomes all kids to enjoy their special day in "Happy Children's Day 2017: International One Day Tour" on Saturday 14th January 2017. Check in at our terminal at Event Hall, 1st Floor, Building A, get your passport and...
Connecting Founders is getting ready to teach new businesswomen the art of successful negotiation at its next edition of the Women in Business Series on January 17, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Asoke Campus of Stamford International University,...
Interior deputy permanent secretary Prayoon Rattanaseni, who was appointed to be in charge of the National of Public Disasters Prevention and Mitigation, received PTT survival kits from Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil...
From the 17th to the 23rd of January 2017, Hagi Japanese Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is featuring winter season produce from the Hokuriku region of Japan, known for its delectable seafood and warming aromatic hot-pot...
InterContinental Bangkok's Cantonese restaurant Summer Palace has recently arranged a group lunch meeting for The Housing Finance Association. Led by Professor Emeritus Kitti Patpongpibul (Middle), the association's chairman, the luncheon was also...